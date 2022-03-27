Bengaluru Airport awarded 'Best Airport' at Wings India Awards 2022
The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport), has won two major awards at the Wings India Awards 2022 for its customer-centric approach, smart innovations, and adoption of cutting-edge technology.
BLR Airport has been named the 'Best Airport' in the General Category, as well as the winner of the 'Aviation Innovation' Award. This award is one of the most prestigious in the industry, and it is given after an evaluation of customer service, facilities, and innovations.
The awards were presented on March 25, 2022, at Hotel Taj Krishna in Hyderabad by the Hon'ble Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, industry leaders, and other stakeholders.
The awards, which are co-organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and FICCI, are given to those who have set standards and made significant contributions to aviation in India.
"We are honored to be recognized by Wings India 2022 for our unwavering efforts to provide superior travel experiences to passengers." BIAL, as the operator of a world-class airport, has taken several steps to enable digital solutions and technological innovations that will make travel more seamless and memorable. "The awards will further motivate us to continue improving our services to meet the ever-increasing needs of passengers," said Hari Marar, MD & CEO of BIAL.
Bengaluru International Airport also received the 'Aviation Innovation' Award for Excellence in Innovation. BLR Airport, Spicejet, HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd), and Stelace Technology won the Aviation Innovation Award. The states of Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka have been named the Most Dynamic States in Aviation.
BLR Airport was recently awarded the 'Voice of the Customer' recognition by Airports Council International (ACI), and as a testament to its commitment to providing superior airport experiences, the airport was recently awarded the Customer Obsession Award by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).
