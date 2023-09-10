The transition of Bengaluru airport’s T2 into an international terminal which was deferred earlier is set to take place on September 12, said Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in an announcement.

Bengaluru airport's T2 to handle international operations from September 12(Twitter)

Starting from 10.45 am on September 12, all international flight operations at Bengaluru airport will take place from terminal 2 and the old terminal 1 will be used for domestic air operations. The arrangements are being made and the transition is expected to happen in a smooth manner, unlike the previous attempt.

Earlier, BIAL planned to transform Bengaluru airport’s terminal 2 into a fully international terminal, starting from September 1. However, during the last minute a decision was taken to delay the move. “The proposed shifting of international operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on August 31, 2023, stands postponed. After consulting with all regulatory authorities, BIAL will release a firm date for transition of international operations tomorrow. The last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our travelers,” read the announcement,” said the BIAL.

The domestic operations at terminal 2 began in January this year and currently a few airlines operate from here. In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the new terminal at Bengaluru airport. The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly ₹13,000 crores, and it has a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square meters. Another 4.41 lakh square meters will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal was expected to serve 25 million passengers a year.

