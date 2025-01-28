Menu Explore
Bengaluru auto driver, accomplice assault pedestrian and rob 24,000 via QR code: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 28, 2025 08:08 AM IST

The victimwas returning home after work and got off at at Nayandahalli Metro Station when the incident occurred.

A 29-year-old Bengaluru professional recently endured a brutal robbery near Nayandahalli on Outer Ring Road late at night.

The victim was walking home when an autorickshaw approached him, moving against the flow of traffic.
According to Times of India report, the victim, identified as Varun C, was returning home after work and got off at at Nayandahalli Metro Station when the incident occurred.

He was walking home when an autorickshaw approached him, moving against the flow of traffic. The driver, accompanied by a passenger, engaged him with an aggressive comment intended to provoke. Unsettled by their behavior, Varun chose to walk away quickly. However, the duo pursued him on foot.

The men caught up with Varun, shouted at him, and threatened him. They ordered him to get into the autorickshaw, and when he refused, one of them dragged him and hit him hard. Varun suffered serious injuries to his face as they punched him repeatedly. The attackers then forced him to unlock his phone and give access to his payment apps, transferring 24,000 using a QR code.

Bleeding and traumatized, Varun attempted to seek help from passersby, but the attackers intimidated him further, threatening to kill him if he resisted or called for assistance, the report added. Following the robbery, they returned his phone and fled the scene. He then managed to reach a nearby traffic signal and contacted his father, who rushed him to a private hospital. He underwent surgery to treat facial fractures but is not at risk of losing his vision.

(Also Read: MUDA case: ED issues summons to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife and minister Byrathi Suresh)

Case registered

The Byatarayanapura police have registered a case of robbery and launched an investigation.

While Varun could not recall the autorickshaw’s registration number due to his injuries, authorities are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

(Also Read: 'Bengaluru landlords are a menace': Startup founder shares couple's harrowing story of exploitation, warns non-natives)

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
