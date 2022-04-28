Bengaluru: Auto driver's daughter breaks second national record in weightlifting
An auto driver's daughter, Anne Maria M T, has broken another national record after she won gold in the women's 87kg+ category weightlifting at the second Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Maria, a post graduate student at Alva’s College in Moodabidri, is the daughter of Timothy, who works as an auto rickshaw driver in Thrissur, and Gemini, who is a state-level shot putter herself.
Maria has reportedly excelled at both the movements tested at the games in the weightlifting spot: the clean and jerk, and the snatch. The clean and jerk is a composite of two weightlifting movements. During the ‘clean’, the lifter moves the barbell from the floor to a racked position across the deltoids, without resting fully on the clavicles. During the ‘jerk’, the lifter raises the barbell to a stationary position above the head, finishing with straight arms and legs, and the feet in the same plane as the torso and barbell.
Meanwhile the snatch is to lift the barbell from the ground to overhead in one continuous motion. Maria is said to have lifted a total of 230 kgs at the Jain University campus, including 129 kg in clean and jerk, while fellow competitor Manpreet Kaur lifted 128kgs and 101 kg in snatch.
Maria had won her first national record last month, when she performed a total lift of 231 kgs set at the Nationals. The two-time national record holder had previously told media that she was introduced to the sport while trying to lose weight. "My mother wanted me to lose weight so she asked me to start going to a gym. I was introduced to weightlifting in that gym and that's how my journey started in the sport," Maria had said, as per News 18.
She is said to have dominated the space in the competition by far, setting up a benchmark, as the runner up finished 41 kgs behind her.
Maria was reportedly coached by Meenakshi Sundaram, from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru. Sharing her story of success, Maria reportedly told a leading daily news website that it was her mom who first encouraged her to take up the sport of weightlifting. She moved on to explore her skills at weightlifting quickly after trying powerlifting first, the report said.
Maria's mother and brother are both said to be sportspersons themselves. Gemini, Maria's mother, told the news website that she got up early every morning to packed her children's lunch and take Maria to the SAI training centre in Thrissur. She was quoted as saying that she played and competed at the state-level in shot put but couldn’t make it big. Noticing Maria's strength and height, Gemini reportedly took her to SAI for trials, where she got selected on her second attempt, Gemini said. Maria’s brother, Issac John, is also a weightlifter.
Another student from the same college, Alva's, called Laxmi B bagged a bronze at the games. According to reports, Laxmi works part-time at a R R Nagar gym in Bengaluru as a trainer. A native of Bharamasagara village in Chitradurga district, Laxmi reportedly won Mangalore’s second medal in the women’s 55kg category. Laxmi told the leading daily that she was not encouraged to pursue her skill and was forced to move out of her house.
-
Legislators unhappy about delay in cabinet expansion: BJP MLA Renukacharya
With the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet in Karnataka taking time, voices of discontent seems to be brewing within the ruling BJP, with party MLA M P Renukacharya on Wednesday openly expressing displeasure about the delay and working of few ministers.
-
Bengaluru: Thai Airways passengers have a close call after tyre burst
Passengers on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok had a close call recently when the plane's tyre burst while it was landing at the Kempegowda International Airport. It took place on Tuesday night after the Thai national carrier flying from Bangkok. Sources told a leading daily that the incident occurred at 11:30 pm on Tuesday night. Quite thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.
-
'We must see…': Karnataka CM on further cut in fuel tax
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday was non-committal on any further cut in fuel tax, as he maintained that any decision in this regard will be taken after looking at the economy of the state. Asked whether there will be any more cut in fuel tax, with prices increasing, the Chief Minister said, "Let's see. We must see our economy also. Based on that, we will decide."
-
Newly-wed Hindu youth hosts Iftar party at mosque in Karnataka
Setting an example in communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, a newly married Hindu youth hosted an Iftar party at a mosque in Vittal in Bantwal taluk. J Chandrashekar of Byrikatte in Vittal got married on April 24. As Muslims are celebrating Ramzan this month, many of his friends in the community could not enjoy the feast at the wedding ceremony.
-
Markets in Delhi bring back Covid-19 protocols amid surge in cases
Amid a fresh surge in daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi, traders' associations across the national capital have brought back virus protocols, including regular sanitisation, ensuring proper wearing of masks in marketplaces and putting up posters of dos and don'ts. In Palika Bazaar, a crowded marketplace in the national capital, traders have been taking measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and have also put up loudspeakers to remind people to wear masks.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics