Bengaluru auto drivers earn 189 crore through Namma Yatri app

Bengaluru’s auto-hailing app Namma Yatri has generated earnings of ₹189 crore for its drivers ever since it was launched in November last year. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) backed app was launched as a competition to cab aggregators Ola and Uber who also operate auto bookings in their apps.

Namma Yatri also claimed that it helped auto drivers save almost ₹19 crore through their zero-commission model. In a LinkedIn post, ONDC employee Tina Gurnaney wrote, “Namma Yatri (enabled by ONDC) drivers in Bengaluru have till date collectively earned 189 Cr. 100% of these earnings go to the drivers through a zero commission model. Even if one were to conservatively assume 10% commissions to big players previously, the drivers have collectively saved about 19 Cr in commissions. The numbers are only going to get bigger and better with scale.”

The app was launched amid the tussle between the transport department and ride-hailing giants Ola and Uber, accused of charging exorbitant fees to customers. The Namma Yatri connects customers directly to auto drivers and aims to tap into the market with affordable fares for customers by removing the middlemen.

While cab aggregators Ola, Uber and Rapido come under the government scanner for charging upwards of ₹100 per trip, even for trips shorter than 2 km, the Namma Yatri fares are based on the price list fixed by the government.

For each trip, the minimum fare up to 2km is ₹30 and above that, ₹15/km. There will be a booking charge of ₹10, and the drivers also have an option of increasing it up to ₹30.

