Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru : Biker runs into open car door, rammed by a truck next. Video

Bengaluru : Biker runs into open car door, rammed by a truck next. Video

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:30 PM IST

Police shared the video to urge people in cars to be careful when opening the doors - to make sure they look both ways before doing so.

Screengrab from Twitter video
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bengaluru Traffic police on Thursday shared a horrific video that showed two people on a two-wheeler that crashed after it ran into an open car door and then were rammed by a truck.

Police shared the video to urge people in cars to be careful when opening the doors - to make sure they look both ways before doing so.

Kala Krishna Swamy, deputy commissioner (traffic) shared the and wrote, "Please be aware when you are opening the doors of your vehicle and avoid fatal mishaps."

In the video, the biker and the pillion rider were on a road and passing a parked car, the driver of which did not check traffic to see the bike when he opened the car door.

The bike hit the door and the two people on the motorcycle fell to the road, where a truck from the opposite direction rammed into them.

The condition of the two bikers is unknown.

The video has been widely shared online and several others have also urged people to be careful on the road. Former city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao wrote, "In (the) absence of quality road engineering and mistakes of others and systems follies and failures, we just have to save our life… careful, careful and careful all the time… till you run out of luck."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP