Bengaluru boy receives passport with only transgender mother's name: Report

In a landmark move, the Bengaluru Regional Passport Office has issued a passport to five-year-old Avin Akkai Padmashali, the son of transgender human rights activist Akkai Padmashali, without listing the father's name, Deccan Herald reported. Representational Image

This marks a historic moment in India, where a transgender woman’s name alone is mentioned as the parent on a child’s passport.

Akkai Padmashali, who was granted a divorce from her cisgender husband, Vasudev V, has been granted sole custody of their adopted son, Avin. Speaking to Deccan Herald, Akkai expressed that this decision is a significant step forward, highlighting the challenges faced by a divorced, single-parent transwoman. She told DH that the government has acknowledged these challenges and made an important move.

Akkai and Vasudev, who married in 2017 and registered their marriage in 2018, adopted their son in 2019. Akkai is also the first transgender woman in India to have her marriage legally registered. The new passport, issued without the father’s name, is seen as a progressive development in recognizing the rights and identities of transgender parents in the country.

When Akkai rejected Karnataka Sahitya Academy post

In March this year, after being appointed to the Karnataka Sahitya Academy, transgender activist Akkai Padmashali requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to remove her name from the academy, according to New Indian Express. In a letter to the leaders, she thanked the government for the honor but emphasized her ongoing fight against social stigma for the transgender community. Akkai, also a Congress member, urged the leaders to instead nominate her to the Upper Houses of Karnataka’s legislature or Parliament.

