The private taxi and bus associations in Bengaluru declared strike on September 11 (Monday) and most of the private transportation in the city is expected to shut. As Monday is a working day for the IT employees and other commuters, the BMTC is also planning to deploy extra buses to meet the demand amid the strike.

Bengaluru bundh on September 11. What's open, what's closed

Ever since the Shakti scheme, the free bus travel for women in Karnataka was implemented, the private players in the transport industry have been complaining that they are severely hit due to the scheme. They also met the transport minister earlier and asked to include private buses in the Shakti scheme and compensate them for the losses.

Earlier, transport unions had held discussions with state transport minister Ramalinga Reddy on July 24, just three days before they initially scheduled a protest for July 27. At that time, Reddy had assured them that 28 out of their 30 demands would be met by the end of August.

However, the Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy then said that he will take it to the notice of the chief minister and discuss the issues with him. After not hearing back from the government, the associations decided to go on a strike for a day on September 11.

What will be closed?

All private airport taxis.

People who are heading to the airport must make their own arrangements or use the BMTC Vayu Vajra bus services to the airport.

Ola, Uber and other cabs

The app-based cabs have already announced their support for the strike and said that they will be off-road on Monday.

Autorickshaws

The auto rickshaw unions are also participating in the strike and the autos which are the crucial part of Bengaluru’s commute system will stay away from services.

Private buses

All private buses that travel within the state from Bengaluru will not operate on Monday.

What will operate?

Emergency services

All emergency service-related vehicles like ambulances, pharma vehicles and other important goods carrying vehicles will be working.

Food and delivery vehicles

There will no stoppage of food, grocery and other daily essential transport and they operate as usual.

Public transport.

All public transport including the BMTC buses and metro trains will operate normally without any interruptions. The BMTC is also planning to run extra buses on Monday.

