Live

Bengaluru bandh LIVE Updates: Karnataka govt to ply more buses to tackle transport strike

Sep 11, 2023 03:58 AM IST
Bengaluru bandh LIVE Updates: The Karnataka private transport association, representing 32 unions, has declared a citywide bandh in Bengaluru on September 11.

Bengaluru bandh LIVE Updates: The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Association declared a citywide 'bandh' in Bengaluru on Monday. This decision comes in response to the state's transport department's failure to meet their 28 demands within the given deadline of August 31st.

About nine lakh private commercial vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, corporate vehicles, airport taxis, maxi cabs, and buses, are set to stay off the roads. However, the emergency services and daily essential transportation services will remain interrupted during the strike. Some schools have also declared a holiday in view of the situation.

The federation has complained that they have lost more than 40% of their revenue after the launch of the Shakti scheme, the free travel scheme in non-premium government buses for women, launched by the Congress government after coming to power.

The Siddaramaiah government has made arrangements to tackle the strike by deciding to ply more buses on various routes, nevertheless, the commuters could face some inconvenience as they navigate through the expected rush during Monday's busy hours.

Stay informed with Hindustan Times, your source for the LIVE updates, announcements, and advisories on this matter.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 11, 2023 03:57 AM IST

    Bengaluru bandh: Karnataka govt to ply more buses to tackle strike

    Bengaluru bandh LIVE updates: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will run more bus trips and services in the city and also to Kempegowda International Airport on Monday to mitigate the inconvenience caused to the public by the bandh. 

    • Employees of the BMTC and the KSRTC have also been asked not to take leave on Monday.
    • Security has been also been stepped up across the city including major bus stations ahead of the banch. 
    • Security has been deployed at important places including Shantinagar, Maurya Circle, Koramangala, Freedom Park, Shivananda Circle, Kalasipalya, Peenya, Mysore Road Satellite Bus Stand, Hebbal, Yelahanka, KR Pura and Kengeri.
  • Sep 11, 2023 03:32 AM IST

    Bengaluru bandh: Why have transport unions called strike?

    Bengaluru bandh LIVE Updates: A federation of 32 private transport unions, including auto rickshaws, buses and taxis have a called a bandh on Monday in Bengaluru. This comes after the state transport department failed to fulfil their 28 demands by August 31.

    • The private transporters have claimed that they have been negatively impacted by the Shakti scheme and that the state government has not fulfilled their demands despite repeated discussions.
    • Earlier, transport unions had held discussions with state transport minister Ramalinga Reddy on July 24, just three days before they initially scheduled a protest for July 27. At that time, Reddy had assured them that 28 out of their 30 demands would be met by the end of August.
    • However, the Reddy had then said that he will take it to the notice of the chief minister and discuss the issues with him. After not hearing back from the government, the associations decided to go on a strike for a day on September 11.
  • Sep 11, 2023 03:05 AM IST

    Bengaluru Bandh: Will strike affect schools, emergency services?

    Bengaluru bandh LIVE Updates: The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations in Bengaluru has announced a ‘bandh’ scheduled to start from midnight on Sunday and continue until midnight on Monday.

    • This strike is expected to disrupt transport services, causing inconvenience to many commuters.
    • As a result of this bandh, some schools have already declared a holiday for Monday, according to official sources cited by the news agency PTI.
    • Emergency service vehicles, such as ambulances and pharmaceutical transport, along with essential goods carriers, will remain operational without interruption.
    • Food, grocery, and other daily essential transportation services will also continue to function as usual.
bengaluru bandh strike karnataka siddaramaiah + 3 more

