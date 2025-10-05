Bengaluru Business Corridor: 8-lane expressway featuring cycle tracks, metro-ready median and more

BBC Chairman LK Atheeq outlined the proposed specifications: the total Right of Way (ROW) will span 65 metres, of which 41 metres will be dedicated to the expressway.

The project has been rebranded as the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC) and will feature an 8-lane expressway designed to ease traffic and improve connectivity across the city, The New Indian Express reported .

After nearly two decades of delays, Bengaluru’s long-stalled Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project is finally moving forward under a new identity.

A 5-metre median has been reserved for a potential future Metro corridor. On both sides, there will be two 9-metre service roads, each designed as two lanes with an additional lane for cycling, along with 3-metre pavements for pedestrians, the report further added.

The design also includes utility ducts and cycle tracks to enhance last-mile connectivity, ensuring that commuters can easily access residential and commercial hubs along the corridor. The BBC will seamlessly integrate with NICE Road at Electronics City and Madavara (BIEC), with a spur road planned toward Major Arterial Road (MAR) for potential future integration with PRR-2.

Route and connectivity The corridor will begin in the west at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road (NH-4), pass through Ballari Road beyond Yelahanka, and connect to Old Madras Road and Electronics City, before finally joining NICE Road at Hosur Road junction. This alignment will integrate northwest and northeast Bengaluru into a single growth corridor.

The proposals and new features are currently awaiting final approval from the state government. Once cleared, the project, long viewed as critical to decongesting Bengaluru’s traffic, will finally move forward, marking a significant step in the city’s infrastructure development.

