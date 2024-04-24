Bengaluru celebrates ‘Zero Shadow Day' | Pics

Bengaluru observed a remarkable celestial event known as 'Zero Shadow Day' on Wednesday, between 12:17 pm and 12:23 pm. Social media was flooded with pictures relating to the phenomenon, with several users sharing their experiences. Zero Shadow Day: When the sun is directly overhead, it doesn't project a shadow onto any surface.(Vaibhav Bopche/X)

“Zero shadow day in Bengaluru,” a user wrote, sharing a video of vase, which cast no shadow onto the ground.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Another similar video showed the object not casting any shadow.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru to witness 'Zero Shadow Day' today. See time, other details

“Zero Shadow Day ft. Bangalore. Surreal stuff, as always, this day. #ZeroShadow #Bangalore #Bengaluru,” a resident posted.

“Prayoga Celebrated #ZeroShadowDay 2024! This day is when the sun's rays create minimal shadows, creating a world without shadows and a sky full of light!” Prayoga Institute of Education Research wrote on social media site ‘X’, sharing several pictures.

“Today, Bengaluru experienced Zero Shadow Day, a rare event where the sun stood directly overhead at noon, eliminating shadows. This phenomenon, occurring twice a year, leaves observers in awe. In celebration, we're presenting drone shots of our students amidst this moment,” The Candor International School posted.

“Zero shadow ft my mother,” another wrote.

Here is another such picture.

Zero Shadow Day is a unique celestial occurrence occurring biannually in regions located between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude. This phenomenon occurs when the sun reaches its zenith, resulting in the disappearance of shadows cast by all objects and living beings. The Astronomical Society of India (ASI) explains that when the sun is directly overhead, it doesn't project a shadow onto any surface.