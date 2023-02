Bengaluru city to face power disruption till Thursday; check areas affected

Some areas in Bengaluru might see power cuts on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week in the wake of several projects being taken up by the KTPCL - Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited - which is the sole distributor of electricity for Karnataka.

Data put out by the city's electricity managing board BESCOM, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company, indicated that the KTPCL will be working on overhauling of transformers, cable laying, relay testing, charging, periodical and quarterly maintenance, replacement of existing transformers along with heightening, stringing and extension works, among many others.

Most of these outages can be expected between 10 am and 4 pm, resulting in six-hour power shutdowns. However, some works may go on till 5 pm. Here is a day-by-day list of affected areas:

February 7, Tuesday

ISRO Layout, ISRO layout Industrial Area, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vittal Nagar, Vikram Nagar, Ilyaz Nagar, Yelachenahalli and surrounding areas, Weavers Colony, Gottigere, Mantapa, Purvankara, AMC College, Ragihalli, Kasaraguppe, National Park, Basavanapura, Mylasandra, Bytarayanadoddi, Lakshmipura, Shivanahalli and surrounding areas.

February 8, Wednesday

Allimaranahalli, Chikkenahalli and surrounding villages, Telecom Layout, RPC Layout, Hampi Nagar, Agrahara, Dasarahali, Indiranagar.

February 9, Thursday

All 11 kilovolt (KV) feeders from Anagodu, Attigere, Mayakonda, Sasaluhalla MUSS, Sasvihalli, Niluvanji, Muttigi, Bada, Chhigateri, Mattihalli, Nagarakonda, Bennehalli, Hagarigudihalli, Gowripura, Hunasehalli, all urban feeders under the 'Niranthara Jyothi Yojana (NJY) in V D Halli, Dugavara, Reddihalli, Siddapura, Nannivala, Ramesh Nagar, Provident Housing Apartment Phase 1 and Phase 2.