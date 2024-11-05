Bengaluru civic body identifies 200 illegal structures via app amid safety concerns after building collapse: Report

A recent survey by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic administrative body governing Bengaluru, has revealed around 200 unauthorized buildings across the city. This comes after the recent collapse of an under-construction building in Babusapalya that claimed nine lives. The survey, which began on October 29, aims to identify violations and enhance safety in the city’s rapidly expanding urban landscape, The Hindu reported. Initially for property tax, it now helps officials cross-check building plans against current structures, rapidly revealing discrepancies and unauthorized constructions. (HT Photo)

Tushar Giri Nath, the Chief Commissioner of the BBMP, spoke to reporters on the matter and announced that the Revenue Department had developed a specialized mobile app to streamline the identification of building violations. Initially designed for property tax purposes, the app now serves a dual function — allowing BBMP officials to cross-check building plans and detect deviations from approved designs, the report noted.

The app pulls up property details instantly when a photo of a building is uploaded. This makes it possible to compare the current structure with its sanctioned plan, revealing any discrepancies in a matter of minutes, the publication stated.

A dedicated team of 70 officials, including revenue staff and engineers, is using the app to survey various areas across the city, with eight zones currently under review. According to Giri Nath, the Mahadevapura zone has so far revealed 65 unauthorized buildings, and the West zone has flagged 27. Data from other zones is still being processed, but initial estimates indicate that the total number of illegal structures could rise well above 200, the publication added.

BBMP officials have also suggested that the app could be upgraded to include features that assess the severity of violations. This would help determine whether minor infractions could be regularized by issuing a 'B Khata' — a classification for buildings that deviate from their approved plans. For example, a building with an extra floor beyond the approved plan might receive an ‘A Khata’ for the original structure and a ‘B Khata’ for the unauthorized penthouse, the report further stated.