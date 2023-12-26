The much-awaited Bengaluru – Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express is set to be inaugurated on December 30, said Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan. Bengaluru - Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express to be inaugurated on December 30

This semi high speed rail will reduce the train travel time between Bengaluru and Coimbatore to roughly six hours. This Vande Bharat Express is likely to have stoppages at Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Hosur. However, the official details about the schedule and price are yet to be announced. This is the fourth Vande Bharat Express for Bengaluru and second one between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Bengaluru currently has Vande Bharat Trains to Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Mysuru and Hyderabad. Recently, the Bengaluru – Dharwad Vande Bharat Express was extended till Belagavi in north Karnataka, announced the Railway Ministry. This is expected to speed up and enhance the commute between the capital city and north Karnataka region.

The Vande Bharat Express will reportedly take 7 hours 45 minutes to reach Belagavi from Bengaluru and it will be the fastest existing train to travel between the two cities of Karnataka. In November last year, PM Narendra Modi launched the first Vande Bharat train in south India, between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.

As Coimbatore is called as the education and business hub of Tamil Nadu, many people travel to the neighboring city frequently. The Vande Bharat Train is expected to cater the demand for luxury train between these two towns.