Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru cop says ‘helmet saves life’, shares video of man escaping death
bengaluru news

Bengaluru cop says ‘helmet saves life’, shares video of man escaping death

Bengaluru traffic police on Wednesday shared a horrifying video of a biker miraculously dodging death after his head comes under the wheel of a bus, saying, ‘good quality ISI mark helmet saves life.’
A biker escaped death even after coming head-first under a bus wheel on Monday. (Image source: Screenshot of Twitter video)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 10:11 AM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bengaluru traffic police Thursday shared a horrifying video - of a man on a two-wheeler miraculously dodging death even after his head comes under the wheel of a bus - with a dire warning. Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda, the joint commissioner of police (Traffic), shared the chilling video and underlined the need not just for helmets but urged bikers to use those of proven quality, for they could prove invaluable. "Good quality ISI mark helmet saves life."

The video shows a man riding a bike trip at a turning and fall right under a bus coming from the other side, with his head in the path of the rear wheels. The wheel is seen hitting with the man's head - which is covered with a helmet - and throwing him forward a few feet.

However it comes to a stop, at which point, the mangled helmet is stuck under the wheel. The bus reverses to release the helmet and a few people gather to help the fallen biker, who manages to walk away.

RELATED STORIES

The incident, some reports have said, occurred in Brazil this week at a city called Belford Roxo.

According to Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) data, there have been 1,843 accidents reported this year till June, of which 365 were fatal accidents. Traffic cops have shared messages on the importance of helmets time and again.

Also read: Two students die in bike mishap in Karnataka

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru traffic cop twitter road accident
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP