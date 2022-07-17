Two students die in bike mishap in Karnataka
Two students from Manipal died in an accident after their two-wheeler skidded and hit a median on National Highway 66 at Kambadakone in Udupi district on Sunday morning.
Police sources said the deceased were both natives of Andhra Pradesh. The two were moving towards Murudeshwar from Manipal when the bike rider lost control and crashed the bike into a name board in the median.
Though the local people rushed them to hospital, they died on the way, sources said. Byndoor police visited the spot and investigation is on.
-
Fire guts 12 shanties in Hadapsar, no casualties reported
At least 12 shanties were gutted in fire at Hadapsar at 3 am on Sunday, fire brigade officials said. Around 30-40 people were living in those shanties who were moved out, there were no casualties in the incident, said officials. First, the fire was reported at a single hut which spread rapidly to other neighbouring shanties located in Birajdar Nagar at Vaiduwadi in Hadapsar. All the huts have tin sheds.
-
Your Space: Bad roads double commuting time during monsoon
Risky ride With the first downpour, the roads are washed away and potholes increase. Traffic moves at a snail's pace. Pratap Vaikunthe Poor roads a concern Now, most of the offices are open in Hinjewadi. Bad roads are the main reason for the delay in reaching office on time nowadays due to slow-moving traffic. Trushalsinh Pardeshi Bad roads double commuting time I go to office on Medipoint road and I live in Shivajinagar.
-
It is a coalition govt in Karnataka, not run by original BJP: D K Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Sunday said it was a coalition government in the state, and it is not being run by those from the "original BJP". Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said, "Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) came from a different party, those who came with CM from Janata Dal are about 34 per cent, those who have gone from Congress are 30 per cent and BJP (original) are about 30 per cent."
-
India’s smallest Jewish community resumes prayers at Kolkata’s 19th C. synagogue
On the afternoon of July 8, ten members of Kolkata's 23-member Jewish community assembled at the Maghen David synagogue on Brabourne Road in the city for a prayer conducted by two rabbis who had flown down from across the seas - Yishai Diek from Israel and Jonathan Goldschmidt from England. With 2,466 members of the community, Maharashtra accounted for the highest population, followed by Manipur (859), Mizoram (805) and Gujarat (134).
-
Karnataka Cong to mark Sonia Gandhi's deposition before ED with large scale stir
It alleged that investigating agencies in this country are being misused to target Congress leadership and opposition party leaders in this country. "The Congress has decided to protest this country wide on July 21, in Bengaluru also a large scale protest will be held and all leaders, legislators and workers have to attend it mandatorily, even if we are arrested. The protest will be from Freedom Park to Raj Bhavan," he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics