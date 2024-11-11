Bengaluru cops urge IT employees to use public transport at least once a week: Report

The Bengaluru Traffic police urged citizens to embrace public transport as a means to reduce traffic congestion, lower emissions, and foster a greener city for future generations. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda.(ANI)

On World Transport Day, the police specifically called on IT employees to use public transport at least once a week, the report added.

According to The New Indian Express report, if 50 per cent of IT employees switch to public transport, traffic congestion could be reduced by up to 20 per cent, given that many in the sector rely heavily on private cars and two-wheelers.

Senior police officials, including city police commissioner B Dayananda, have been asked to lead by example.

In a city-wide initiative, the traffic police also invited the public to take a pledge in support of public transportation on World Public Transport Day, observed on Sunday. The pledge encourages citizens to use public transport for daily commutes and consider alternative modes of transport, such as cycling or walking, for shorter trips. It also promotes the use of eco-friendly transportation options.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Dayananda highlighted the benefits of using public transportation, such as BMTC buses, metro services, and autorickshaws, which help reduce both traffic congestion and air pollution.

He stressed that the excessive use of private vehicles worsens traffic woes and contributes to the city’s air pollution, which adversely affects the health and well-being of residents.

Shivaprakash Devaraju, Traffic-South, shared with TNIE that public transportation is one of the most effective solutions to make Bengaluru a greener city and tackle traffic congestion.

In addition, BMRCL took to its social media platforms to raise awareness about the environmental benefits of public transport, noting that fewer cars and two-wheelers on the road lead to reduced traffic and emissions.

