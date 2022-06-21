Bengaluru: COVID-19 cases decline by nearly 16% over last 24 hours

Bengaluru on Monday witnessed a decline in daily Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The Karnataka capital reported 494 cases, down from Sunday's tally of 588. The city also reported more recoveries, this amid an increase in the number of hospitalisations.

Bengaluru witnessed 604 recoveries on Monday as compared to Sunday's tally of 408. A total of 11,184 people were vaccinated, lesser than the previous day's tally of 31,785

With Karnataka's daily infection tally being at 530 and discharges at 637, active cases in the state went down to 4,928, of which 4,723 were from Bengaluru. Authorities conducted 14,753 tests on Monday across the state, down from the 23,170 tests conducted on Sunday.

Even with fewer tests, the state's positivity rate shot up to 3.59 per cent from 2.68 per cent. Active clusters in Bengaluru also increased by one to 28, of which 26 had less than five cases. Meanwhile, ten more people were hospitalized since Sunday, with one patient landing up in the ICU.

There were no COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday. The recovery rate remained the same in Bengaluru as on Monday at 98.79 per cent. However the positivity rate of the city inched up from 3.68 per cent to 3.84 per cent. There were 129 wards in Bengaluru with less than 10 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, same as the previous day.

