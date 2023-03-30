Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru Covid cases spike 177% higher in 24 hours

Bengaluru Covid cases spike 177% higher in 24 hours

ByYamini C S
Mar 30, 2023 04:34 PM IST

Karnataka's fresh COVID-19 infections surged 215, of which 75 cases were from Bengaluru alone, a rise from 27 the day before.

Karnataka logged 215 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, compared to the 135 cases registered the day before, of which 75 cases were from state capital Bengaluru alone, data from the health department said. Even with 114 recoveries, the southern state's active caseload crossed the 900 mark, standing at 907. Karnataka's total Covid tally was at 40.76 lakhs, and the state had a positivity rate of 3.08 per cent.

The state had a positivity rate of 3.08 per cent. (Representative Image)
The state had a positivity rate of 3.08 per cent. (Representative Image)

READ | Covid-19 infections jump 40% in 24 hours, Delhi govt to hold emergency meet

Karnataka's capital Bengaluru continued to record a surge in fresh infections as well, recording 75 new cases compared to 27 on Tuesday. There were no deaths reported from the state on Wednesday, whereas it saw one Covid-related death the day before.

Meanwhile, India logged 3,016 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a rise of more than 40 per cent in daily tally, according to data updated on Thursday by the Union health ministry department. This is the highest daily Covid cases recorded in nearly six months. Active caseload also rose to 13,509.

READ | Covid spike in Delhi: CM Kejriwal to hold review meeting tomorrow

As many as 9,855 samples were tested in Karnataka, of which 4,674 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and 5,181 were RT-PCR and other tests. Around 81 international passengers were screened at airports in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. In a district-wise brekaup, 51 cases were reported from Shivamogga, 16 from Ballari, and 13 from Kalaburagi, the highest number of new cases being from Bengaluru (75). Meanwhile, around 10 districts in Karnataka reported no new cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 karnataka ballari bengaluru kalaburagi shivamogga + 4 more
covid-19 karnataka ballari bengaluru kalaburagi shivamogga + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out