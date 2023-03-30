Bengaluru Covid cases spike 177% higher in 24 hours

Karnataka logged 215 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, compared to the 135 cases registered the day before, of which 75 cases were from state capital Bengaluru alone, data from the health department said. Even with 114 recoveries, the southern state's active caseload crossed the 900 mark, standing at 907. Karnataka's total Covid tally was at 40.76 lakhs, and the state had a positivity rate of 3.08 per cent. The state had a positivity rate of 3.08 per cent. (Representative Image)

Karnataka's capital Bengaluru continued to record a surge in fresh infections as well, recording 75 new cases compared to 27 on Tuesday. There were no deaths reported from the state on Wednesday, whereas it saw one Covid-related death the day before.

Meanwhile, India logged 3,016 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a rise of more than 40 per cent in daily tally, according to data updated on Thursday by the Union health ministry department. This is the highest daily Covid cases recorded in nearly six months. Active caseload also rose to 13,509.

As many as 9,855 samples were tested in Karnataka, of which 4,674 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and 5,181 were RT-PCR and other tests. Around 81 international passengers were screened at airports in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. In a district-wise brekaup, 51 cases were reported from Shivamogga, 16 from Ballari, and 13 from Kalaburagi, the highest number of new cases being from Bengaluru (75). Meanwhile, around 10 districts in Karnataka reported no new cases.