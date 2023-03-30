India sees over 40% jump in daily Covid cases, Delhi govt to hold emergency meet

India logged 3,016 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, over 40% rise in daily tally, according to the Union health ministry data updated Thursday. It is the highest daily Covid cases recorded in nearly six months, with active caseload rising to 13,509. A total of 3,375 cases were recorded on October 2 last year. Passenger undergoes Covid-19 test at the Kolkata airport. (PTI / File)

India's Covid-related death roll has increased to 5,30,862 with 14 more fatalities – three reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours and eight reconciled by Kerala.

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has called an emergency meeting today after 300 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in the national capital on Wednesday. Bhardwaj said that the emergency meeting has been called at 12 noon on the instructions of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, keeping in view the increase in Covid cases in Delhi.

“As of now, there is no discussion on any restrictions,” he added.

The daily positivity was recorded at 2.73 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.71 per cent.

With infection tally now at 4,47,12,692, the active caseload now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total cases, while the recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,68,321, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. Around 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON