Bengaluru crime news: Duo nabbed for circulating fake currency notes
Cops in Bengaluru have nabbed as many as four in separate cases of circulating counterfeit currency notes, house break-ins, burglary, chain snatching and bike theft.
Police in Karnataka capital Bengaluru have arrested two separate duos in cases relating to bike theft and printing of fake currency notes, among others.
Counterfeit notes circulated in Bengaluru, September 5
A duo called Unni and Sanal were arrested by J P Nagar police for circulating fake currency notes, house break-ins, burglary and theft (HBT), with over 20 cases registered against them. Some were also relating to chain snatching.
IPS officer P Krishnakant, the DCP of Bengaluru south division, shared details of the case on social media. Police have seized more than ₹3 lakhs worth of notes from the suspects, along with 46 grams of gold. The cases were detected under C K Acchukattu police station limits, the IPS officer said.
“Arrested-Pradeep @ Unni & Sanal @jpnagaraps busted an interstate currency counterfeiting team. They also are involved in HBT and chain-snatching. Accused have more than 20 cases. Recovered ₹3.19 lakh of counterfeit notes and 46grm of gold Solved Chain snatching @ckachukattups,” he tweeted.
Bike theft in Bengaluru, September 3
Another duo, Afroz Pasha and Asfaq Hussain, were arrested for stealing bikes and two-wheelers under Jayanagar police station limits. Police have confiscated 20 two-wheelers, worth ₹20 lakhs in total, IPS officer Krishnakant said in a separate tweet.
“Arrested - Afroz Pasha & Asfaq Hussian. The most wanted two-wheeler offenders have been arrested by @jayanagarps. They have a mechanic shop and also they steal two-wheelers and sell spare parts in Shivajinagar. The police recovered 20 two-wheelers worth ₹20 lakhs,” he wrote.
