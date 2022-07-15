Bengaluru crime news : Two caught in Hebbal trying to sell country-made gun
- Bengaluru police have nabbed two people for allegedly trying to sell the country-made weapon in Hebbal of Bengaluru.
Two people from Bihar were arrested with a country-made gun and six rounds of live ammunition in Bengaluru's Hebbal area on Thursday. One of those arrested has been identified as a minor and the other as R Pavan Paswan (20), whom police have called the prime accused.
Hebbal police caught the two as they were trying to sell the gun near a railway track, The Times of India said. Reports also said the gun had been brought by Ram Pukan Paswan - the father of one of the accused - 20-year-old Pavan, who came to the city looking for a job.
According to reports, police were alerted after other people saw the duo wandering suspiciously around railway track.
Vinayak Patil, the deputy commissioner of police (north Bengaluru), tweeted images of the country-made weapon and the six bullets.
He wrote: "Two offenders from Bihar caught by @Hebbalbcp while trying to sell an illegal firearm. A country made pistol and 6 live rounds have been seized. Further investigation is underway..."
Pavan Paswan has been sent to judicial custody and the boy, believed to be only 16 years old, is currently at a juvenile home.
Interfaith couple seeks police protection after family threatens to kill them
An interfaith couple has sought protection from Gurugram police after the woman's family allegedly threatened to kill them both, police said on Thursday. The Muslim woman, aged around 20 years, left her house of her own free will on July 8 and started living with her Hindu partner, police said.
Daily-waged labourer loses eye-sight from assault after asking for clearing dues
A 40-year-old daily-wage labourer reportedly lost vision in one of Singh's eyes after a man, to whom he had sold his motorcycle and was asked to clear pending dues of ₹8,000, brutally assaulted him, said police on Thursday. Around 3pm on July 10, Singh was going to purchase medicines at Banskusla village in IMT Manesar when he spotted the suspect and asked him to clear the dues.
Woman robbed , assaulted by water delivery guy in Faridabad, two arrested
Two friends in their early 30s allegedly robbed and assaulted a 72-year-old woman on July 11 at her home in Sector 4, Faridabad, assuming she had a lot of wealth as she often paid ₹100 as a tip to one of them when he went to deliver mineral water at her residence. The suspects were identified as Amit Kumar of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh and Raj Kumar Tyagi alias Raju of Ghaziabad.
MCG launched plastic free campaign
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has launched an awareness campaign to educate people about the use of single-use plastic items that were banned in the city from July 1, said officials on Thursday. Officials urged the residents to take part in the MCG's campaign, while asking them to “always carry a cloth bag or a jute bag to the market”.
Kingpin arrested for obtaining over 10,000 bail for criminals with fake surety bonds in courts
Faridabad police on Wednesday night arrested a 45-year-old man--reportedly a kingpin of a gang--for allegedly obtaining over 10,000 bails for criminals and frauds by submitting fake surety bonds in at least four courts. Police said the gang members used fake Aadhaar cards and property documents and were active since the last 10 years in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal.
