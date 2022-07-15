Bengaluru crime news : Two caught in Hebbal trying to sell country-made gun

Two people from Bihar were arrested with a country-made gun and six rounds of live ammunition in Bengaluru's Hebbal area on Thursday. One of those arrested has been identified as a minor and the other as R Pavan Paswan (20), whom police have called the prime accused.

Hebbal police caught the two as they were trying to sell the gun near a railway track, The Times of India said. Reports also said the gun had been brought by Ram Pukan Paswan - the father of one of the accused - 20-year-old Pavan, who came to the city looking for a job.

According to reports, police were alerted after other people saw the duo wandering suspiciously around railway track.

Vinayak Patil, the deputy commissioner of police (north Bengaluru), tweeted images of the country-made weapon and the six bullets.

He wrote: "Two offenders from Bihar caught by @Hebbalbcp while trying to sell an illegal firearm. A country made pistol and 6 live rounds have been seized. Further investigation is underway..."

Pavan Paswan has been sent to judicial custody and the boy, believed to be only 16 years old, is currently at a juvenile home.