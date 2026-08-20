The Haryana health department is expected to set up a project management unit (PMU) in September to introduce technology-enabled and artificial intelligence-backed solutions across sub-centres, primary health centres, district hospitals, medical colleges and AYUSH institutions, officials said on Wednesday. Haryana plans AI-backed overhaul of public healthcare system

The department floated a ₹3 crore tender in July to establish the PMU as a “strategic advisor” to senior officials. The bidding process is currently underway, with the technical evaluation extended until August 24.

As part of the project, a dedicated Health Transformation Office (HTO) will be established in Panchkula to assess healthcare services in public and private institutions across Haryana against the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS). Officials said the HTO will prepare a gap analysis report by February 2027, identifying shortcomings in the existing healthcare delivery system.

“Based on the report, a health innovation assessment framework and action plan incorporating generative AI solutions, advanced analytics and predictive modelling for healthcare delivery will be developed as part of Haryana’s Health Vision for 2047,” a senior official said.

The assessment will also cover the state’s existing telemedicine and digital health initiatives, including Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)-enabled systems, public health platforms, mobile applications and dashboards. The move comes as Haryana expands its use of digital systems in public healthcare, but the department’s proposed assessment is intended to identify gaps in their implementation and integration.

According to the request for proposal, Haryana is expected to develop an integrated health data platform in 2027, with key performance indicators aligned with the National Health Mission, ABDM, NQAS and Vision 2047 priorities.

“The consultant will deploy eight experts to prepare a roadmap to reduce accessibility gaps at hospitals. The final roadmap, recommending changes to the existing delivery models, will be submitted by the end of 2027,” the official said.

The proposed PMU and HTO will therefore focus not only on introducing new technology but also on assessing whether existing systems are improving access and healthcare delivery. However, the tender documents do not specify the precise accessibility gaps that the proposed interventions are expected to address, or how the success of the AI-backed solutions will be measured.

Haryana has already rolled out its e-Upchaar Health Management Information System (HMIS) across 22 district civil hospitals, three medical colleges, one Ayurvedic hospital, seven Community Health Centres (CHC) and 10 Primary Health Centres (PHC).

The state has also expanded the use of ABDM-linked digital health systems. In July, Faridabad overtook Gurugram to become the state’s leading district in ABHA registrations. Faridabad had 1.37 million registrations compared with Gurugram’s 1.32 million between September 2021 and June 2026.

The registration figures, however, indicate adoption of the digital health ecosystem rather than actual healthcare utilisation or improved health outcomes. The department’s proposed gap analysis is expected to assess these wider delivery gaps and recommend changes to existing models by the end of 2027.