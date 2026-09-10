HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 11, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Friday, September 11 promises lots of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan the day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
If you thought that most events are cancelled due to the BRICS Summit 2026, then you stand corrected! Here's where you can head out to enjoy your day while exploring the city's art and culture:
#TuneIn
What: In Case We Forgot India Tour Ft. The Yellow Diary
Where: X Live, Unit 802A, Global Foyer Mall, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: September 11
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: In-Rhythm – Artworks by Bice Lazzari & Nasreen Mohamedi
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket
When: September 9 to December 22
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Punarāgama – Bharatanatyam Ft. Priyanka Raghuraman
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Bedazzle – Accessory Decoration
Where: Mom's Fresh Pot, Shop No. 33 & 40, First Floor, Global Heights, Sector 33, Sohna, Gurugram
When: September 11
Timing: 5pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: An Evening of Indian Classical Music Ft. Dr Avantika Sinha & Pt Umesh Kampoowale (Vocals) | Dr Raj Kumar Nahar & Jaishankar Mishra (Tabla) | Pt Damodar Lal Ghosh (Harmonium)
Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Law of Sexual Harassment at Workplace: Practice and Procedure by Amish Tandon (Discussants: Sunieta Ojha & N Venkatraman)
Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: September 11
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Bahuuu On Tour | Apeksha Agarwal
Where: Comedy Club is SCF 160, Basement, Huda Market, Sector 9, Faridabad
When: September 11
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Bata Chowk (Violet Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction