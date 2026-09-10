HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 11, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

If you thought that most events are cancelled due to the BRICS Summit 2026, then you stand corrected! Here's where you can head out to enjoy your day while exploring the city's art and culture:

Gram it: Bharat Mandapam is illuminated as Delhi gets ready to host the BRICS Summit 2026. This venue, along with other parts of the city are glowing with decorative lights ahead of the three-day Summit, scheduled from September 11 to 13. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)