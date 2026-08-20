Why Sergio Gor's Kashmir remark is significant: Pakistan's sharp response, US travel advisory review

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir has put the spotlight on two developments — his remarks describing the Union territory as “an important part of India” and a subsequent reaction from Pakistan. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in conversation with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI) Gor, considered a close aide to US President Donald Trump, made the comments in Srinagar after meeting Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. During his visit, he also indicated that the US could reconsider its travel advisory for the region, saying Washington would assess whether the current warning could be downgraded. Speaking to reporters, Gor said, “This is an important part of India and so I'm here visiting for the first time. It's an incredibly beautiful place, and so I'm thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place.” He described his meeting with Abdullah as “good” and said there were “some follow-ups” that he would “take back to Washington”. He stressed that the US looked “forward to building this relationship”. Gor's remarks on Kashmir mark a shift from Washington’s earlier approach. In the past, US officials had often referred to the “wishes of the Kashmiri people” – a position welcomed by Islamabad but strongly rejected by New Delhi. Trump, in particular, repeatedly offered to mediate on Kashmir in 2019 and during subsequent diplomatic engagements. India has consistently maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and rejected any third-party role. Pakistan, meanwhile, has long sought international attention and mediation over the dispute. Pakistan's response Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the US charge d'affaires in Islamabad over remarks by US ambassador. Later, its foreign ministry said it “strongly condemned” Gor's remarks and described them as “irresponsible”.

Deep Dive What did US ambassador Sergio Gor say about Jammu and Kashmir during his visit? Why did Pakistan summon the US charge d'affaires after Gor's remarks? How might the US travel advisory downgrade impact tourism in Kashmir?

“It was underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is…awaiting final disposition in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” the ministry said.

Why the travel advisory matters for J&K The other major takeaway from Gor's visit was his comments on the US travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir. The US State Department currently maintains a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for J&K, citing security concerns. The advisory has remained a major hurdle for international tourism, particularly after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in April last year that killed 25 tourists and a local resident. Gor suggested that Washington was now looking at whether the advisory could be downgraded, pointing to what he described as improvements in the security situation. “The United States puts out travel warnings and every so often we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something that we are going to look at,” he said. He added, “New Delhi, the chief minister here (J&K), and the government here, we believe, have made some incredible steps to keep this area safer and make it more secure. So we will be looking at whether the travel warnings recommended by the US are something that should be downgraded. This is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty and opportunity that exists here.”

A downgrade could give a boost to Kashmir's tourism industry by signalling greater confidence in the region's security to potential international visitors. Gor's comments also came after former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti urged him to review the US advisory. “For Kashmir, where thousands of families depend on tourism, the travel advisory on Kashmir is more than a warning, it is a wall between Kashmir and the world,” Mufti said in a post on X. Experts weigh in Reacting to the developments, former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal said Gor’s remarks were significant given Washington’s earlier position on Jammu and Kashmir. He noted that while all Indian states are an important part of India, Gor’s remarks carry significance “in the background of long standing US policy on J&K and Trump’s openly expressed desired to mediate which implies recognition of Pakistan’s position”. However, he added, “Talk of any US base in Kashmir is pure fantasy. Completely nonsensical." Sibal also cautioned against dismissing the statement as mere wordplay or an attempt to please the Indian government. “It is possible that he has exceeded his brief and the US may reiterate its standard position to placate Pakistan which has protested violently,” he said. He also pointed to Gor’s role as the US special envoy to South Asia, which includes Pakistan. “Given that Pakistan has strongly attacked Gor, the Pakistani part of his mandate now seems unworkable, which is a good thing,” Sibal said.