Bengaluru crime watch: Drug peddlers, extortionists among over 60 held
Drug peddling, extortion, house break-ins and theft: Bengaluru North Division.
Police in Bengaluru's North Division have cracked a slew of cases, arresting as many as 61 persons involved in peddling drugs, extortion, theft, house break-ins and chain snatching. The DCP of the division, IPS officer Vinayak Patil, on Wednesday shared a collage of pictures on social media showing police having recovered stolen two-wheelers, red sandalwood, gold jewellery and more.
“@DCPNorthBCP teams have arrested 61 persons wanted in several drugs, extortion, house break-ins & thefts (HBT), & vehicle thefts. 89 cases have been detected and valuables & goods worth Rs. 2,00,40,000 have been confiscated. Further investigation is underway. Good work, team!” a tweet by the Bengaluru Police read.
Seized goods include 722 kilograms of red sandalwood, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances including 1.9 kilograms of charas, 662 grams of MDMA and 27 kilograms of Ganja worth ₹95.5 lakh, 748 grams of gold and 4 kilos of silver, with 51 two-wheelers and seven three-wheelers, the IPS officer said.
Drug peddling: Kushalnagar, Kodagu.
Meanwhile, in Kodagu's Kushalnagar police station limits, five persons were arrested on Wednesday for selling drugs illegally, and nearly two kilos of ganja, cash and four two-wheelers were recovered from them.
Kodagu's Superintendent of Police took to Twitter to appreciate the work of the rural police, writing, “The police of Kushalanagar rural station detected a case of illegal sale of ganja near Kudumangaluru village of Kushalanagar taluk and arrested five accused and seized 1 kg 950 grams of ganja, cash and 4 two-wheelers from the arrested. Appreciated the work of the police," he tweeted.
Burglary: Nippani, Belagavi.
Police from the Nippani rural police station on Wednesday nabbed a suspect involved in cases of burglary and seized over ₹3 lakhs worth of gold jewellery from him. The motorcycle used for the crime has also been taken by police. “The police of the Nippani rural police station arrested an accused of house burglary and seized 60 grams of gold jewellery worth 3.12 lakhs & a motorcycle used in the burglary. The work of the officers and staff who participated in the search operation is commendable,” the Belagavi cop wrote on social media.
(This story will be updated with more crime stories over the day)
Odisha floods: CM Patnaik to undertake aerial survey of four affected districts
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik will undertake an aerial survey of four flood-affected districts on Thursday as the state witnessed its biggest-ever flood in a decade that displaced over 5 lakh people in 1700 villages and 10 urban local bodies. Special relief commissioner Pradeep Jena said Patnaik will undertake chopper survey of the affected districts of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara where floods in Mahanadi and its distributaries have wreaked havoc.
CCTV footage shows man shooting Bihar girl, cops suspect 'love affair fallout'
In a shocking incident, the daughter of a vegetable vendor was shot in the neck on Wednesday in Patna near a busy road. The attack took place at the Indrapuri area. The girl is said to be critical and undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Cops suspect that the attack was a fallout of a love affair, news agency ANI reported. Seconds later, the girl enters the frame in a pink attire.
Chhattisgarh: BJP appoints MLA Narayan Chandel as new legislative party leader
Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday appointed its three-time MLA Narayan Chandel as the new legislative party leader in the state assembly, replacing Dharamlal Kaushik. Both Chandel (57) and Kaushik (64) were from Other Backward Class community, which comprises about 45% of the state's population. The decision was taken in a meeting of MLAs on Wednesday afternoon in which in-charge D Purandeswari was also present.
Madhya Pradesh man, 3 daughters found dead on railway track
A 35-year-old man and his three daughters, aged between seven and 12, were found dead on a railway track at Naikhedi in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Government railway police officer RS Mahajan said that the man left home on a motorbike on Wednesday morning to drop his three daughters to school. “...around 9.30am, their bodies were found on the railway track. Packets of snacks and school bags were also found.”
In Gujarat, ATS recovers 225kg of mephedrone worth ₹1,125cr; six detained
In a major drug haul, Gujarat's anti-terrorist squad officials seized 225kg of mephedrone worth ₹1,125crore, during a raid at an under-construction factory near Vadodara city on Tuesday and detained six people in connection with the matter. The factory in Vadodara is owned by Surat-based Mahesh Vaishnav and Vadodara-based Piyush Patel, said superintendent of police, Sunil Joshi, Gujarat ATS. The plant in Bharuch is owned by Rakesh Makani, Vijay Vasoya and Dilip Vaghasia, he added.
