Discussed Bengaluru traffic issue with Gadkari: Shivakumar

Bengaluru D K Shivakumar (File)

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said he met Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and submitted a proposal to build flyovers and tunnels across Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion in the city.

“Yesterday, I met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed the issue of traffic congestion in Bengaluru. Four national highways pass through Bengaluru and many vehicles arrive in the city through these roads causing traffic congestion. Action should be taken by central highway authority to alleviate this congestion,” Shivakumar said, adding he sought necessary cooperation for it.

The deputy CM said Gadkari responded positively and gave his advice to control traffic congestion in the IT city. “Gadkari asked to prepare a detailed project report for implementation of the tunnel roads, flyovers or other projects,” he added.

“A global tender has already been called by the BBMP and the BDA through EoI. August 8 is the last day for the submission of the tender,” Shivakumar said.

The state government is planning to construct tunnel roads between Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and IT corridors in the city. The government is considering constructing tunnel roads between Hebbal and KR Puram via Mehkri Circle, Bengaluru Cantonment railway station, and Old Madras Road. A second stretch would connect Silk Board from Cantonment through Double Road, Lalbagh, and Hosur Road. The tunnel road is likely to cost the state government ₹25,000 crore.

“Traffic congestion should be controlled, and the image of Bengaluru should be changed. Even though the traffic congestion in Delhi and Mumbai is also high, since Bengaluru is considered a global city, only its traffic is talked about,” Shivakumar said.

The deputy CM further said that the state government is formulating a plan to alleviate traffic congestion, and dozens of companies including from those in China, Singapore, Israel, have expressed their views.