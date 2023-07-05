Bengaluru events in July: Usha Uthup concert, movie nights, kayaking and more

Bengaluru is set to see several events this month, from live concerts, glass painting classes, conferences, exhibitions and online streaming events to outdoor adventures including kayaking. Here is a curated list of top events happening in Bengaluru for you to have a joyous July.

Usha Uthup - Live In Concert: Join for a night of pop and retro music on Saturday at 6 pm at the newly inaugurated Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts. Priced at ₹ 799 per person, the event will bring forth a “unique blend of Indian and western influences”, according to Bookmyshow. Kayaking Experience: For the adrenaline junky in you, this event brings an adventure at the Kanva lake from July 6 to July 31 for ₹ 350 a head. Enjoy spectacular views and silver waters at the lakeside at this serene getaway. Timings: 7am to 6pm. Kayaking time will be 20 minutes per person. Indian Haat Festival: An exhibition showcasing a wide range of arts, crafts, handlooms, and lifestyle products, this 10-day event is scheduled to take place from July 14 to July 23 at the White Houzz Conventional Center, in Bengaluru's BDA Complex. The exhibition will run from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm. Japanese Martial Art of Ninjutsu: For the fitness geek, this event is organised on July 15 from 9am to 11am at the Shoonya, Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, and priced at ₹ 500 per person. Movie Nights by Banjara and Gypsy: Join for a night of cinema and watch your favourite movies with fellow film enthusiasts. A complimentary drink will be provided, with LED headphones for a smooth movie experience.

Usha Uthup will be singing her iconic Bollywood songs at the newly inaugurated Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts in Bengaluru.

