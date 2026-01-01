Bengaluru faces surge in seasonal flu cases as winter sets in: Report

Bengaluru is reportedly seeing a noticeable rise in seasonal flu and other respiratory illnesses, with hospitals across the city reporting a growing number of patients seeking treatment for cough, fever and breathing-related complaints. Doctors said the fluctuation in temperatures, especially cooler nights following relatively warm days, has created favourable conditions for viral infections to spread. Medical experts warned vulnerable populations to seek timely treatment and emphasized the importance of public health measures amidst the rising infections in Bengaluru amid cold weather. (Freepik)

Both government and private healthcare facilities have recorded a steady increase in outpatient visits linked to influenza-like illness, said a report by The Hindu. Government hospitals, including Victoria Hospital, have reported a significant surge in patient footfall. Doctors there noted that individuals with existing conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, diabetes, allergies and heart disease are more susceptible, with a large proportion of cases involving people above the age of 65, the publication further reported.

Patients commonly reported mild fever initially, followed by persistent cough, nasal congestion, chest discomfort and headaches.

Medical professionals explained that seasonal flu, a contagious viral infection transmitted through respiratory droplets and contact with infected surfaces, usually resolves within a week. However, they warned that certain groups, including infants, senior citizens, pregnant women, and people with compromised immunity or chronic illnesses, face a higher risk of complications.

Physicians have urged residents not to ignore symptoms or delay seeking medical attention.

The situation has prompted the Health Department to step up preparedness measures. District authorities have been directed to strengthen disease surveillance, ensure adequate availability of medicines and medical equipment, and intensify public awareness campaigns during the winter months, said the report.

Specialised centres are also feeling the strain. The state-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases is treating more than 50 patients daily for flare-ups of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chest infections, many of whom require hospital admission.

Private hospitals echoed similar concerns. Specialists attributed the spike to changing weather, increased travel, year-end gatherings and prolonged exposure in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor spaces. Pulmonologists reported that the H3N2 influenza strain is currently dominant, said the report. Doctors have advised people to seek medical help if fever persists or if breathing difficulties develop, while cautioning against the unnecessary use of antibiotics, which are ineffective against viral infections.