Techie says doctor linked deteriorating health to work stress, called job 'worse than smoking'

A techie has sparked a discussion online after claiming that their doctor warned that their job stress was “worse than smoking,” urging them to consider a break for the sake of their health. Social media users shared similar experiences of burnout and anxiety. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post on workplace discussion app Blind, the employee shared that they have been visiting the same doctor for 5 years. Over this period, they said that the doctor prescribed anxiety medication, flagged weight gain, and most recently expressed concern that the toll of their job was now “showing up” in their body.

“Last week he just looked at my chart and said he thinks my job is showing up in my body and asked that if I could afford a break, I should take it,” the user wrote. They also said that the doctor asked them if they experienced symptoms such as a racing heartbeat in the mornings and a constant sense that “something bad is always about to happen,” to which the OP responded yes.

The doctor allegedly cautioned that such chronic work stress is how “people end up with heart issues in their 40s,” and advised taking a break if financially possible. The user added that while they acknowledged their job had been difficult, they were unsure whether it could truly be as harmful as the doctor suggested.

“I can afford a couple months off. But do I need a new doctor or has anyone else ever had a doctor tell them to quit?” they asked.

How did social media react?

The post has drawn hundreds of reactions and comments, with many users sharing similar experiences of burnout and anxiety.

“I was in a similar state. Worst work-life balance. Toxic teammates. Office politics. Pressure from upper management. Most of my health parameters were off…It took me 3 to 4 months to start feeling relaxed or normal. After about 6 months, I began to feel energetic again…I’m telling you this sincerely: no job is worth your physical or mental health,” one user wrote.

“My dad stayed 45 years at the same company and they made him work like a mule. He died of a heart attack a week after he retired. His mental health was completely destroyed. His grandkids called him the nervous one,” shared another.

“I went through ridiculous amount of stress at work and because of that I ended up wrecking my gut and which lead to so many issues. I have money , but at 32 I have no health. I didnt quit but i absolutely did the bare minimum. I still am. Work is not everything. Nothing is more valuable than you. Money / career mean nothing if you are suffering every single day because of it. You should take that break and forget about meta or join a company which lets you have a life,” wrote a third user.

“Time to find a new job. Your doctor is one of the honest ones,” suggested one user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)