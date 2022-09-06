Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru floods: Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal, pet evacuated on tractor

Bengaluru floods: Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal, pet evacuated on tractor

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 04:10 PM IST

Many people were seen ferrying on tractors to different locations in the city and even pets are rescued from posh Marathahalli villas which are submerged in water.

Edtech company Unacademy's CEO Gaurav Munjal took to social media and said his family along with his pet were evacuated from his inundated house. 
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

For the second day straight day, most parts of Bengaluru have been inundated and people have been rescued to safer areas in the city. Many people were seen ferrying on tractors to different locations in the city and even pets are rescued from posh Marathahalli villas which are submerged in water. Edtech company Unacademy's CEO Gaurav Munjal took to social media and said his family along with his pet were evacuated from his inundated house. “Family and my Pet Albus have been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help.(Sic)” Munjal tweeted.

Along with the houses, the flood water reached parking places in many gated communities at Yemalur area. The visuals of luxury vehicles getting submerged in water have also gone viral on social media.

Not just the IT belt of Karnataka’s capital but even the Bengaluru airport has also suffered due to the heavy rain. Many passengers who arrived at Bengaluru airport were seen taking tractors to reach the city as roads were completely flooded.

Meanwhile, no rain has been reported on Tuesday morning and moderate showers were received on Monday night at a few places in the city

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP