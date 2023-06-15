Bengaluru flyers to get premium economy class service on Emirates A380 flights

In good news for aviation enthusiasts, Emirates Airlines on Tuesday said it will offer Premium Economy class on its iconic aircraft, the Airbus A380, to two major Indian cities - Bengaluru and Mumbai - starting October 29. Bengaluru was the second Indian city to enjoy the luxury flying experience after Mumbai.(Emirates)

The Airbus A380 is the largest commercial plane in the world, and made its grand entrance in the Karnataka capital in October last year, when Emirates Airlines landed the signature double-decker aircraft in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Dubai. Bengaluru was the second Indian city to enjoy the luxury flying experience after Mumbai.

The company in a press release stated that it will operate its newly retrofitted flagship A380 aircraft to these two popular Indian points, featuring the new Premium Economy seats, as well as refreshed interiors that provide an elevated experience in all other cabin classes.

“Travellers flying on the Dubai-Mumbai route can book Emirates’ Premium Economy seats on EK500/501, while customers flying between Dubai and Bengaluru can book their flights on EK568/569 to enjoy the industry’s latest premium economy product with luxurious seats, more legroom, and an elevated dining experience. Seats can be booked immediately via emirates.com, Emirates sales offices and travel agencies, for travel from 29 October,” it added.

Flight EK568 from Dubai to Bengaluru will depart at 9:25 pm on October 29 and arrive at 2:30 am on the next day, while flight EK569 from Bengaluru to Dubai, will depart at 4:30 am on October 30 and land at 07:10 am, the press release said.

Emirates operates flight services to nine destinations in India presently, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.