Bengaluru gets major infrastructure push in BBMP budget with 75 junctions, 10 plazas

ByYamini C S
Mar 02, 2023 04:43 PM IST

In the BBMP budget presented today, officials laid a clear focus on easing Bengaluru's traffic issues with new flyovers, and junctions, while allotting several crores of rupees for infrastructure development in the city.

Karnataka capital Bengaluru got a major push for infrastructure development works in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, presented on Thursday by Jayaram Raipura, BBMP's special commissioner for Finance. The BBMP budget had a total outlay of 11,157.83 crore.

In his budget speech, Raipura set a lens on maintenance of existing infrastructure in the city such as slaughters houses, crematoriums and burial grounds, with 182.25 crore dedicated towards PoW works. Officials are set to take up de-silting, pothole filling, and footpath development works in the city, he added.

In a bid to ease the city's traffic woes, the BBMP allotted 150 crore for the improvement of 75 junctions. Apart from this, the state budget had allocated 350 crore for the construction of a five-kilometre elevated road in Bengaluru to further tackle congestions. 300 crore was further allocated for construction of roads in Bengaluru, while 1000 crore was granted for white-topping of 120 kilometres. The state budget was presented by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai last month.

Storm Water Drains (SWDs) were also a matter of huge concern for the authorities given the floods that wrecked the city in monsoon last year. The BBMP allocated 70.2 crore towards SWD maintenance in this regard, with 15 crore towards emergency monsoon works. Apart from this, CM Bommai had announced a project of 3000 crore in the direction of climate control in his state budget speech last month.

Raipura meanwhile said ten new plazas will come up in Bengaluru at the cost of 50 crore, while new zones in BBMP limits will be developed at the cost of 2 crore each. 38 crore will be provided to fund maintenance of streetlights, he stated. The BBMP gave 15 crore for new parks and 5 crore for construction of underground parking spaces.

Bengaluru city also got 210 crore towards construction of flyovers and underpasses, 17.25 crore for additional electrical fittings and 5 crore for special development works at Freedom Park. Raipura further said 80 crore will be given to improve slums, while 195 crore will be allotted towards the ongoing construction of nine flyovers in the city.

