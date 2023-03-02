Bengaluru gets major infrastructure push in BBMP budget with 75 junctions, 10 plazas

Karnataka capital Bengaluru got a major push for infrastructure development works in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, presented on Thursday by Jayaram Raipura, BBMP's special commissioner for Finance. The BBMP budget had a total outlay of ₹11,157.83 crore.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) special commissioner for finance, Jayaram Raipur presenting the BBMP budget speech on Thursday.

In his budget speech, Raipura set a lens on maintenance of existing infrastructure in the city such as slaughters houses, crematoriums and burial grounds, with ₹182.25 crore dedicated towards PoW works. Officials are set to take up de-silting, pothole filling, and footpath development works in the city, he added.

In a bid to ease the city's traffic woes, the BBMP allotted ₹150 crore for the improvement of 75 junctions. Apart from this, the state budget had allocated ₹350 crore for the construction of a five-kilometre elevated road in Bengaluru to further tackle congestions. ₹300 crore was further allocated for construction of roads in Bengaluru, while ₹1000 crore was granted for white-topping of 120 kilometres. The state budget was presented by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai last month.

Storm Water Drains (SWDs) were also a matter of huge concern for the authorities given the floods that wrecked the city in monsoon last year. The BBMP allocated ₹70.2 crore towards SWD maintenance in this regard, with ₹15 crore towards emergency monsoon works. Apart from this, CM Bommai had announced a project of ₹3000 crore in the direction of climate control in his state budget speech last month.

Raipura meanwhile said ten new plazas will come up in Bengaluru at the cost of ₹50 crore, while new zones in BBMP limits will be developed at the cost of ₹2 crore each. ₹38 crore will be provided to fund maintenance of streetlights, he stated. The BBMP gave ₹15 crore for new parks and ₹5 crore for construction of underground parking spaces.

Bengaluru city also got ₹210 crore towards construction of flyovers and underpasses, ₹17.25 crore for additional electrical fittings and ₹5 crore for special development works at Freedom Park. Raipura further said ₹80 crore will be given to improve slums, while ₹195 crore will be allotted towards the ongoing construction of nine flyovers in the city.

