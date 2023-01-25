Roads, footpaths & drains are key priorities for Bengaluru residents in BBMP budget

The residents of Karnataka capital Bengaluru asked for good roads, footpaths and drains, among other things, in the 7th edition of the MyCityMyBudget (MCMB) campaign launched in November last year. The campaign, which was flagged off by BBMP's Special Commissioner for Finance, was conducted across the city for 31 days to obtain inputs from the public for the BBMP's budget this fiscal year (2023-24).

The survey received a total of 16,261 inputs from all of the 243 wards spread across eight zones of the city. 56 percent of the inputs were from “inner wards” - West, South and East Zones - while the remaining 44 percent inputs were from “outer zones” - Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagara and Yelahanka.

Footpaths, roads and drains were the most requested, with 17 percent responses asking to repair broken footpaths, while 2,566 responses demanded that existing roads be repaired. 13 percent asked the BBMP to repair existing road-side drains, while 11 percent inputs sought the repair of existing streetlights and seven percent asked for road-side drains along with rainwater harvesting pits, making up for a whooping 67 percent of the inputs.

At least 55 partner organizations participated in the survey. Respondents' inputs suggested over 950 kilometres of footpaths need to be repaired and nearly 900 kilometres of potholes need to be filled. 542 kilometres of road need to be asphalted and new footpaths as long as 473 kms need to be laid.

Citizens of Mahadevapura, Yelahanka and Dasarahalli also put in strong recommendations to build solid waste management (SWM) infrastructure in the city. Environment and climate resilience were also a priority for Bengaluru residents.

"We not only intend to take forward the initiative of allocating funds to each ward to address the issues raised by citizens through the MyCityMyBudget campaign, but also look forward to citizens prioritising and assisting BBMP in implementing the works identified successfully," Tushar Giri Nath, BBMP's chief commissioner, said in a press note.