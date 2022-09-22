B.PAC survey: 57% in Bengaluru say 'not satisfied' with governance

The Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) released its Bengaluru Citizen Perception Survey 2022 on Wednesday, which showed that 57% of the respondents were not satisfied with the overall governance of the city.

The survey recorded 8,405 responses and was conducted between February and June, covering all eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones.

The survey was divided into three sections - Citizen Awareness and Participation (BBMP ward related), Satisfaction Level of Governance and Civic Amenities, BBMP Election - and had a total of 23 questions.

In the second section, which dealt with residents' satisfaction regarding governance and civic amenities in Bengaluru, 57% said overall governance was unsatisfactory. Only 14% said they were satisfied. 29% were somewhat satisfied.

Residents said their main concerns were bad roads riddled with potholes, drinking water supply, disposal of garbage and waste, and sewage management and public toilets. Locals were most dissatisfied with commuting options, and were relatively more satisfied with lake development and rejuvenation. B.PAC said this is possibly because of the locals' active involvement in the same.

Among zones, a majority of the respondents in Mahadevapura zone were dissatisfied with mobility and road conditions.

Comparatively the Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone got an affirmative from most of the respondents that they were satisfied.

On lighting and other safety conditions of their respective wards, '11 out of 16 wards in the Bommanahalli zone and nine out of 14 in the Rajarajeshwari Nagara zone had more than 50% oying they were most satisfied'.

Regarding the upcoming BBMP elections, 93% said they were going to vote.