A pothole in Bengaluru made it to Google Maps. Read its reviews here

A pothole in India’s tech capital made it to the list of Google Map landmarks, before being removed from the location list after Twitter had a field day. The pothole, referred to as Abizer’s pothole, in the Bellandur area of Bengaluru also had some reviews from citizens on Google.

Shared some the reviews of Abizer’s pothole, a Twitter user wrote, “In Bangalore, Potholes are landmarked on Google and have reviews (Sic)”

In Bangalore, Potholes are landmarked on Google and have reviews 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1zc6n3cuVV — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) September 20, 2022

One of the reviews read “Visited it during late night hours. It slowed me and asked me to tell a story. It was a scary experience. It did not let me go until I finished a story for it. Story of a corrupt government which had all resources but kept the public away from bare minimums.”

Another review said, “Very good pothole. Must visit at least once. Guaranteed to hit your chassis in the right places”

“Best pothole I have seen so far. A true back-breaking experience, and also a testing ground for your car suspension,” wrote another user.

The reviews are now viral on Twitter. A Twitter user named Ashish wrote, “A great idea to pin it on Google. Could've named it after the local corporator or MLA/MP. Let them have their day on Google as well when their pothole tops search results (Sic)”

