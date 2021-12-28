Bengaluru imposes curbs on New Year's Eve celebrations in view of Omicron

Authorities in Karnataka’s Bengaluru have imposed new restrictions on New Year's Eve celebrations given the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Bengaluru Police commissioner Kamal Pant said on Monday no public events or gatherings will be allowed on New Year's Eve in the city with the imposition of night curfew across Karnataka from Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Pant uploaded an official order which stated that from Tuesday onwards, all gatherings, meetings, conferences, including marriages “should strictly limit the number of participants to 300 and Covid-appropriate behaviour shall be strictly enforced during the event.”

And from Thursday, December 30, till January 2, restaurants, hotels, pubs, clubs are allowed to function with 50% seating capacity in adherence to all Covid-19 protocols.

“All staff members of the said entities to compulsorily possess Covid-19 negative RT-PCR report and will be fully vaccinated with 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccine,” the order also said.

Bengaluru Police commissioner Pant also said people who have prior bookings will be allowed to visit pubs, hotels and clubs in the city.

The night curfew in Karnataka will be in place for 10 days during which movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited other than essential activities, patients and their attendants, industries and companies requiring night operations etc.

The number of Omicron cases in Karnataka has climbed to 31 and of these, 15 patients have recovered till now, data shows.

The state on Monday saw a fall in its daily Covid-19 tally after 289 cases were recorded, which pushed the caseload to 3,004,876. The total active cases in Karnataka stand at 7,449 while recoveries and deaths have climbed to 2,959,082 and 38,316 respectively.

