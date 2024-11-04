Bengaluru man dies after sitting on a firecracker box as a part of challenge to win autorickshaw. Video

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old Bengaluru man died after he sat on a powerful firecracker while his friends lit the explosive. It is said to be part of a game among his friends where one who sits on the cracker box would get a new auto rickshaw. The video that was recorded on CCTV went viral on social media. . It is said to be part of a game among his friends where one who sits on the cracker box would get a new auto rickshaw. (Screengrab from viral video)

Also Read - Two Bengaluru people fell prey to Narayana Murthy and Mukesh Ambani deep fake videos, loses close to ₹90L: Report

According to reports, the deceased is identified as Sabarish and the incident happened on the night of Diwali. Sabarish, along with his friends, were under the influence of alcohol and decided to play the dangerous game. In the viral video, Sabarish was seen sitting on a box of powerful crackers bursting with huge flames all around. He collapsed there amid the thick smoke, and later, he was rushed to the hospital.

Here is the video

The treatment went in vain, and Sabarish was declared dead on November 2. The incident is said to have happened in Konanakunte police limits and six people were arrested by Bengaluru police. All the accused were booked under culpable homicide..

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Bengaluru) said, “All six people have been arrested and they will be produced before the court. The further investigation is going on in this matter.”

Also Read - Bengaluru techie runs 5 km to create GPS diya art for Diwali. Internet sees toilet instead

Meanwhile, more than 150 people were injured in Bengaluru due to firecracker-related accidents on the night of Diwali, according to Karnataka health department data. These people were admitted to different parts of Bengaluru and most of them are eye-related accidents. Doctors also said that there are respiratory illness cases from the elders.

In another incident, two people were arrested for throwing crackers at others after lighting them on the road.