Bengaluru techie runs 5 km to create GPS diya art for Diwali. Internet sees toilet instead

In a unique attempt to celebrate Diwali, a Bengaluru-based engineer, went the extra mile—literally. The Hyderabad native decided to create a GPS drawing of a Diya, a traditional earthen lamp, by running a 5-kilometre closed loop between Indiranagar and Kodihalli. However, what was meant to be a festive tribute has sparked a hilarious misunderstanding online, as many on social media mistook his artwork for a toilet. A Bengaluru man ran 5 km to create a Diya GPS art, but it was hilariously mistaken for a toilet. (X/@thilak_ch)

An unusual art project

Thilak Reddy, an avid endurance runner, often embarks on 5k runs around Bengaluru but had never attempted GPS art until this Diwali. In a fit of creative inspiration, he mapped out a route intended to resemble the shape of a Diya. After completing his run in 34 minutes, he shared the route's digital footprint on X (formerly Twitter) and playfully asked his followers to “rate it.” The post quickly gained traction, accumulating over two lakh views.

Check out the post here:

Mixed reactions on social media

While Reddy expected praise for his innovative idea, the response was unexpectedly comical. Many users took to the comments to share their amusement. One user quipped, “It’s actually a commode though. A disproportionate one, but still a commode,” highlighting the shared confusion.

Another commenter added to the joke, saying, “Looks more like the Docker logo xD Happy Diwali,” poking fun at the unintentional design. Some users even expressed their wishes for someone to undertake such a feat on their behalf, with one saying, “I wish someone would actually run and do this for me.” The enthusiasm was palpable, as another user exclaimed, “I’m so excited to start running and record this on Strava. This is so freaking cool, bro.”

The hilarity didn’t stop there; another user remarked, “It looks like the map of the state that I live in, in the USA,” while someone else cheekily suggested that “with a few modifications, this will be an excellent F1 track design.” However, one user aptly summed up the confusion with, “Thoda aur daud leta bhai, commode lag raha hai ye to,” which translates to “You should have run a bit more, this looks like a toilet.”