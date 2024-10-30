Bengaluru man surprises mom with iPhone 15 for Diwali, internet reacts to heartwarming video. Watch

A heartwarming Diwali gesture from a Bengaluru man to his mother has taken social media by storm. The man surprised his mom with an iPhone 15, capturing her delighted reaction in a video that quickly went viral. Screengrab of man surprising his mom with an iPhone 15.(X/Somrat Dutta)

Sharing his experience on X (formerly Twitter), Somrat Dutta wrote, “I almost broke into tears! So, mom has been using her old Redmi phone for the past 4 years, and it was living its last days... so, this Diwali, I decided to gift her an iPhone 15. I always prayed for a day when I could gift my mom an iPhone. That day is today :)”

Watch the video here:

Adding to the sentiment, he shared, “The timing aligned as they planned for a Kashmir trip… now both the cuties can have super sharp memories captured.”

How did X users react?

The video struck a chord with netizens, even drawing a reaction from popular YouTuber Ankur Warikoo, who humorously commented, “Presenting global winner of the ‘parent to receive an expensive gift from their child in a graceful manner without any guilt-tripping whatsoever’ award.”

The video resonated deeply with X users, who shared their own experiences in the comments. One user reflected, “Your gesture brought tears to my eyes. I gifted my dad a mobile phone recently. How things change so quickly—years ago, my dad gifted me my first cell phone. Now I’m able to do that for him.” Another comment read, “So wholesome,” while one user shared a humorous note on their experience, saying, “I gifted an Android one last year. It cost me 35k, and I heard about it for two months straight!”

The video has garnerded over 100k views on X and over a hundred comments and reashares.

