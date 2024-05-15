This is how Ankur Warikoo fulfilled girl’s bookstore wish he came across online: ‘If you don’t ask, answer is always no’
In his LinkedIn post a few hours ago, Ankur Warikoo wrote, “32 books later, the tweet became a reality!”
“Have you ever thought of asking for something on social media and actually getting it?” wrote Ankur Warikoo on LinkedIn while sharing a heartwarming story about how he fulfilled a young girl’s bookstore wish.
The 43-year-old entrepreneur was scrolling through X (formerly Twitter) in 2022 when he came across a post by a girl named Vanshita that read, “I just need someone to take me to a bookstore and pay my bill.”
Read| ‘How to teach value of money to 13-year-old?’ asks Ankur Warikoo. X user suggests ice cream theory
The same year, Warikoo replied to her and asked about the city she was based in. Vanshita, surprised by the response, expressed her disbelief, saying: “OMG! This didn’t happen.”
“I’m based out of Assam, but I’ll be in Bengaluru next week,” she added.
Warikoo then informed Vanshita that one of his team members would host her in Bengaluru and that she could buy “whichever and however many books she wanted.”
Warikoo, in his LinkedIn post a few hours ago, wrote, “32 books later, the tweet became a reality!”
Also Read| Ankur Warikoo says he didn’t compromise on chole bhature, sweets during 10 kg-weight loss journey
He also expressed that the incident curled up his lips into a smile and reminded him of a quote: “If you don’t ask, the answer is always no.”
He concluded his post with the words: “What’s something unexpected that you got by simply asking?”
Take a look at how happy Vanshita is as she poses with 32 books:
While reacting to this post, an individual wrote, “This story shows the power of generosity and the value of investing in knowledge. Sometimes, just asking can open doors you never imagined.”
“Lovely gesture, Ankur Warikoo,” expressed another.
A third commented, “Such a lovely gesture, Ankur Warikoo. I might do this someday. Inspiring. And yes, ‘you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take’.”
“This is really impressive and inspirational. Each one should follow your thoughts,” said a fourth.
A fifth wrote, “What a heartwarming story! It’s amazing what can happen when we put ourselves out there and ask for what we want.”
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world