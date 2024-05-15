 This is how Ankur Warikoo fulfilled girl’s bookstore wish he came across online: ‘If you don’t ask, answer is always no’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

This is how Ankur Warikoo fulfilled girl’s bookstore wish he came across online: ‘If you don’t ask, answer is always no’

ByArfa Javaid
May 15, 2024 01:30 PM IST

In his LinkedIn post a few hours ago, Ankur Warikoo wrote, “32 books later, the tweet became a reality!”

“Have you ever thought of asking for something on social media and actually getting it?” wrote Ankur Warikoo on LinkedIn while sharing a heartwarming story about how he fulfilled a young girl’s bookstore wish.

Ankur Warikoo (left) and Vanshita (right) with 32 books. (Ankur Warikoo)
Ankur Warikoo (left) and Vanshita (right) with 32 books. (Ankur Warikoo)

The 43-year-old entrepreneur was scrolling through X (formerly Twitter) in 2022 when he came across a post by a girl named Vanshita that read, “I just need someone to take me to a bookstore and pay my bill.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read| ‘How to teach value of money to 13-year-old?’ asks Ankur Warikoo. X user suggests ice cream theory

The same year, Warikoo replied to her and asked about the city she was based in. Vanshita, surprised by the response, expressed her disbelief, saying: “OMG! This didn’t happen.”

“I’m based out of Assam, but I’ll be in Bengaluru next week,” she added.

Warikoo then informed Vanshita that one of his team members would host her in Bengaluru and that she could buy “whichever and however many books she wanted.”

Warikoo, in his LinkedIn post a few hours ago, wrote, “32 books later, the tweet became a reality!”

Also Read| Ankur Warikoo says he didn’t compromise on chole bhature, sweets during 10 kg-weight loss journey

He also expressed that the incident curled up his lips into a smile and reminded him of a quote: “If you don’t ask, the answer is always no.”

He concluded his post with the words: “What’s something unexpected that you got by simply asking?”

Take a look at how happy Vanshita is as she poses with 32 books:

Ankur Warikoo's LinkedIn post. (LinkedIn/@warikoo)
Ankur Warikoo's LinkedIn post. (LinkedIn/@warikoo)

While reacting to this post, an individual wrote, “This story shows the power of generosity and the value of investing in knowledge. Sometimes, just asking can open doors you never imagined.”

“Lovely gesture, Ankur Warikoo,” expressed another.

A third commented, “Such a lovely gesture, Ankur Warikoo. I might do this someday. Inspiring. And yes, ‘you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take’.”

“This is really impressive and inspirational. Each one should follow your thoughts,” said a fourth.

A fifth wrote, “What a heartwarming story! It’s amazing what can happen when we put ourselves out there and ask for what we want.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / This is how Ankur Warikoo fulfilled girl’s bookstore wish he came across online: ‘If you don’t ask, answer is always no’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On