‘How to teach value of money to 13-year-old?’ asks Ankur Warikoo. X user suggests ice cream theory

Ankur Warikoo often takes to X to share varied posts, including questions for his followers. In his latest share, he asked X users how to teach a teen the value of money. His question received tons of answers, including an interesting ice cream theory. Ankur Warikoo is an entrepreneur, author, and YouTuber. (File Photo)

“How do you teach a 13-year-old the value of money?” Ankur Warikoo asked. While replaying, an X user wrote, “Buy him an ice cream cone. Eat the top part that has chocolate. Teach him about TDS. For every two bites he takes, you take the third bite. Teach him about Income Tax. Once he gets to the bottom, that has the hard chocolate. Take it from him and eat it. Teach him about GST.”

Replying to his own tweet, Ankur Warikoo added his observations about how X users reacted to his post. “2 fascinating observations. 1. People are assuming the parent is the teacher. Almost resigning to the fact that money or values cannot be taught in school. 2. 50% of suggestions involve scarcity. Scarcity doesn’t always teach the right value”.

Take a look at the post here:

Since being shared a day ago, Ankur Warikoo’s post has collected more than 2.9 lakh views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated close to 300 likes.

What else did X users suggest to Ankur Warikoo?

“He will pick it up if you keep valuing it properly,” posted an X user.

“By introducing children more often to people who do not have money,” suggested another.

“Much of it is innate, unfortunately. Adversity helps, but it is hard to create artificially, and that will backfire if the teenager is particularly headstrong,” added a third.

“By helping them understand two basic ideas: 1. how value is created when you make something useful or do something helpful for others. 2. how money is an abstraction we have collectively arrived at as a civilization to measure and trade this value,” wrote a fourth.

