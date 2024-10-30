Bengaluru woman claims husband wants to sacrifice son for wealth, seeks protection: Report

A woman from Bengaluru has filed a complaint accusing her husband of harassment, coercion, and attempts to involve their young child in an occult ritual, known as "kutti pooja," purportedly to bring wealth to the family, India Today reported. The woman addressed a letter to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand.

The woman, a KR Puram resident, has now sought police protection, according to the report.

Allegations of coercion, abuse, and threats of ritual sacrifice

She addressed a letter to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand, titled “Urgent complaint regarding non-acceptance of complaint by KR Puram Police Station.” In the letter, she detailed her ordeal, stating that Saddam, whom she met while working at a courier company, initially introduced himself as "Aadhi Eshwar" to gain her trust.

The letter further stated that the duo married under Hindu rituals, but she alleged that he later pressured her to marry again under Islamic customs, compelling her to sign a “Muslim marriage certificate” and adopt a new name for supposed good fortune.

Following the birth of their son, she claimed that Saddam’s threats escalated, culminating in demands for a ritual sacrifice of the child, allegedly for financial gain. Alarmed by his insistence, the woman left their home with her son and sought refuge with her family in Tumkur.

Even after moving to Tumkur, she said Saddam continued to harass her and allegedly threatened her mother as well. The complaint also mentions Saddam’s reported involvement in late-night occult practices, including mantra chanting, which heightened her distress.

Initial complaint ignored

While expressing disappointment in her letter, the woman claimed that the KR Puram Police Station did not accept her initial complaint, leading her to approach higher authorities for intervention.

