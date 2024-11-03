Bengaluru techie's 'creepy' thread of women's Diwali pictures on X riles the internet

A Bengaluru techie who compiled a list of photos posted by women on Diwali and shared them on X is facing heat after users called him out for objectifying women on social media. The Bengaluru techie has defended his actions while sharing screenshots of captions posted by women where they used the word "patakha".(Representational)

X user murphyyyy shared a thread of pictures posted by women users on the social media platform and captioned it: "All the Diwali patakas on Twitter. A thread. Thank me later."

The post quickly went viral with over 3.8 million views and several accounts slammed him for resharing pictures of women without their permission and using a derogatory term to objectify them.

Many of the women whose photos were added to the list, objected to the post and later deleted their pictures or turned their account private.

How internet reacted

"This Indian guy made of a thread of girls posting their Diwali pictures and captioned it “Patakas” which translates to fireworks, is type of objectification of women. 12k bookmarks on this and notice how many girls made their account private or deleted the post because they didn’t think that their moment of happiness will lead to this creep making a thread. Notice how not a single man is objecting to this if not encouraging more," wrote one user.

Users also tagged Bengaluru police and sought action against the man for alleged harassment of women.

"If you see this creep's thread you'll see many deleted tweets. That's Indian women who shared a moment of joy being forced to delete or go private. 10k bookmark on a sexual harassment thread says everything about India," wrote another user.

What the techie said

The Bengaluru techie, however, defended his actions. Sharing screenshots showing captions of photos posted by women where they used the word "patakha", he wrote "Our "pataka" pataka my "pataka" rapist misogynist creep blah blah?".

"Just for people teaching me how to spell 'consent'. I did not download their media and posted it from my account. I have quoted it. if you have a problem with how quotes work make your acc private or take this issue to Elon bhai," he wrote.

