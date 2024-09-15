‘Why didn’t you stop her’: Man claims ‘creepy girl’ filmed foreigner without his consent in Delhi Metro

In today's digital age, it's crucial to respect the privacy of others. Filming someone without their consent is a violation of their personal space and, in some cases, can have serious consequences. However, there are still instances where people film people without their permission. A Reddit user shared a post claiming he recently witnessed such an incident while travelling in the Delhi Metro. He allegedly saw a woman recording a video of a foreigner without his permission. A man’s post about a “creepy girl” filing a foreigner without consent has sparked a conversation on Reddit about privacy. (Unsplash/avinepz, William Hook)

What did the Redditor claim?

“I was on the yellow line. And I looked at a girl while entering and it seemed like she was checking someone out,” the Reddit user wrote, adding that the woman was looking at a “handsome foreigner guy.”

“Now, there's nothing wrong with checking out or admiring someone. But she literally took out her phone and recorded him. Zoomed on him. And saved the video on her phone,” the Redditor added. “Now, that is where I draw the line. So yeah, that was really creepy of her,” he posted.

How did social media users react?

Since being shared, the post has collected nearly 500 upvotes - and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated tons of comments.

“But that’s where they draw the line, then proceeded to do absolutely nothing about the situation,” posted a Reddit user. Another added, “Why didn’t you say anything.”

A third commented, “I have started wearing masks on the metro because whenever someone's phone camera is pointing towards me, I feel like they are recording me. Maybe they aren't, but these days you can never be sure.” A fourth wrote, “I had a friend who actually recorded guys on whom she had a crush on. Like literally on the street she would take out her phone and record I didn't like it and told her many times that it's not right. I even deleted most of the videos after she took them.”

