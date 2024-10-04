Burglar leaves creepy note after breaking into woman’s house, cooking her a meal

A burglar broke into a woman’s home and finished a number of household chores before cooking a meal in her kitchen. He then left a creepy note for her before taking off. Damian Wojnilowicz was sentenced to 22 months in jail for his bizarre burglary in the Welsh county of Monmouthshire, reported BBC. A burglar left a note for the homeowner after breaking into her house and cooking a meal (Representational image)

The unnamed homeowner, a woman, found that things in her house had been moved around while she was away. Wojnilowicz, 36, left the homeowner so shaken up with his break-in that she was too scared to stay in her home.

What the burglar did

Wojnilowicz carried out a number of household tasks at the victim’s house on July 16.

He hung out the clothes that she had washed and put her shopping away. Wojnilowicz replaced toothbrush heads on toothbrushes and unpacked new utensils. He even cleaned the floor with a mop.

When the victim returned, she saw that a pair of shoes had been removed from packaging and the bird feeders had been refilled. The packaging was disposed of neatly in the recycle bin.

The woman’s grocery shopping had been taken out of bags and put in the refrigerator. In fact, the entire refrigerator had been rearranged.

Before leaving, Wojnilowicz cooked a meal using ingredients from the woman’s store cupboard. He left her a note which read: “Don't worry, be happy, eat up and scratch.”

'Too scared to stay in my own home'

In a personal statement, the unnamed female victim revealed how the burglary left her so unsettled that she had to stay with a friend.

“Two weeks after the crime until he was caught, I was living in a state of heightened anxiety I had never experienced before.

“I wondered if it was somebody who knew me, if it was going to turn into a stalking incident, if he knew I lived alone and if I had been targeted.

“I was too scared to stay in my own home and stayed with a friend,” she said.

Wojnilowicz was arrested after a second burglary which he carried out at another house on July 29. This time, he used a male homeowner’s property to wash his own clothes, use his hot tub and consume his food and drink.

He was sentenced to 22 months in jail on Thursday after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary.