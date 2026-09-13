After Carlos Alcaraz shock, Ben Shelton followed Rafael Nadal’s advice: The blueprint behind US Open final run

From one left-hander, who won four of his 22 Grand Slam titles at the US Open, to another, who is into his maiden major final in New York. Ben Shelton took advice from legendary Rafael Nadal before his US Open run, and it laid the blueprint for his march to the final, where he will face Alexander Zverev. Ben Shelton reached his maiden Grand Slam final at US Open 2026

His coach and father, Bryan Shelton, told the media after his son’s semifinal win over compatriot Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 that he had called Nadal last month after Ben suffered a first-round exit in Cincinnati. Those words of wisdom helped the Florida resident reset after his sensational five-set win over Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

“I think you learn from your experiences,” said 60-year-old former ATP pro Shelton.

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“He won Montreal, he went to Cincinnati and we said ‘this is going to be the toughest day you’re going to have’, playing in the first round in Cincinnati after winning a title.

“Very few people come from that and have another good tournament the next week, and he didn’t, you know? He lost first round.

“I remember talking to Rafa a couple of days after that match. Rafa was, like, ‘you know, you got to be able to get through that first one and have the day off and then be able to get your best tennis again the next week’.

“So it was a lesson for Ben that you’ve got to be able to bounce back when good things happen, just as you have to bounce back when adversity happens or tough things go on.

“So we talked about him beating Carlos and how important it’s really going to be for him to understand that this one is going to be even tougher, you know, to bounce back after that, because a lot of people want to rest after they’ve had something good and want to celebrate it.

“What we say is don’t celebrate until you separate. So you’ve got to win the next match. You’ve got to consolidate it. Then somewhere, hopefully next week, we can celebrate a little bit.”

Shelton became the first Black American man to reach the US Open final since Arthur Ashe in 1972. On Sunday, when he takes to Arthur Ashe Stadium, Shelton will aim to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick in New York in 2003.

However, he will face an uphill battle against Zverev, who has never lost to Shelton in five meetings. But the left-hander is taking confidence from his win over Alcaraz, whom he defeated at the US Open after losing their three previous meetings.

“I know what I’m up against, and I know I have more confidence than ever in my game,” he said.