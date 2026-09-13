Diljit Dosanjh announces concert in Wembley at largest stadium in India after 'gore group' Coldplay's sold-out show

Diljit took the Wembley stage dressed in traditional attire, and had the crowd on its feet almost instantly. He kicked off the night with a Wembley twist on his signature line, "Punjabi Aa Gaye Wembley Oye! This moment will go down in the history books".

Diljit Dosanjh made history at Wembley Stadium . On Saturday, September 12, the Punjabi singer-actor became the first Punjabi artist to headline the iconic London venue, performing to a packed 90,000-capacity crowd as part of his ongoing Aura World Tour. The night was already a landmark moment for Punjabi music, but Diljit had one more surprise waiting for his fans. During the concert, he announced that he will bring his stadium show to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026.

Diljit moved through some of his biggest hits, including G.O.A.T., Lover, Hass Hass and Born to Shine. The set brought together Punjabi music, rap and hip-hop, but it was his interaction with the audience that made the massive stadium feel less distant. Even with thousands of people watching, he kept finding ways to make the show feel personal.

He saved one of the most emotional moments for the end. Diljit performed Main Hoon Punjabi, meaning "I am Punjab", as fireworks lit up the stadium. It was a fitting close to a night that was as much about Punjabi pride as it was about one artist's biggest concert yet.