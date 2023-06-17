A man was thrashed by an auto driver in Bengaluru for allegedly not cancelling his trip which was booked through the mobile app. The man named Anish shared his harrowing experience on Twitter and even posted the CCTV footage, where the auto driver was seen manhandling him.

Bengaluru man gets thrashed by an auto driver for not cancelling the trip. Video

In the video, both Anish and the auto driver were seen arguing for a while and after that, the driver was seen attacking him. In the other video, the auto driver even tried to hit the man with his vehicle while walking on the road. He urged the Bengaluru police to take action against the accused driver.

He wrote, “This is an everyday hustle for a Banglorean. Book a UBER/OLA. The driver asks you to cancel the ride and take it offline. And if you say No, you get hit by an auto, get beaten up and yelled at. Please take action. Be safe.”

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police asked the victim to share his details for more information on the accused.

In a similar incident in May, a man in Bengaluru was allegedly hit by an autorickshaw driver for booking a ride on the bike taxi service late at night on Wednesday. He shared a CCTV footage of the incident on social media and urged the city police to take action against the autorickshaw driver.

