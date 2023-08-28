Kerala man kills live-in partner with pressure cooker in Bengaluru, arrested

Bengaluru police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner by hitting her head with a pressure cooker in south Bengaluru's Begur area. The deceased has been identified as Deva (24), a native of Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram and the accused was identified as Vaishnav who is a native of Kollam, Kerala. Bengaluru police are currently investigating the accused.

Speaking to reporters, Bengaluru South DCP CK Baba said, “In Mico layout in Begur police station limits. Both the people had been living in the same house for a couple of years. They are both from Kerala. They were working in sales and marketing area. Few days ago, Vaishnav had some doubts about the deceased, they used to fight over it. On Sunday, the argument raised between them and he hit the girl with a cooker while cooking and she died on spot.” A case has been registered a pert section 302 in the IPC.

The couple had been living together in a rented apartment in Begur, South Bengaluru for the last two years. According to the neighbours, the couple often indulged in verbal spats in the past. Police also said that both knew each other since their college days.

Vaishnav, who worked as a marketing executive with a local firm escaped after committing the crime and police traced him on Monday. However, the police said that no previous complaint was filed by either party.

